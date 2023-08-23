Jake Winfrey, sports editor of The Cullman Times, has been named CNHI’s Alabama group sports editor. Just in time for football season, the newly created position became effective this month.
In his expanded role, Winfrey will share his award-winning reporting, photography and editing experience with The News Courier in Athens, Ala., leading local sports coverage in both counties. Both the Courier and the Times are owned by Montgomery-based Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.
“Jake is the right person at the right time to take this leadership position,” said Tom Mayer, editor and general manager of CNHI’s Alabama group of newspapers. “Jake is not only an Alabama veteran sports editor and reporter, he tackles every assignment with the heart of an athlete and the soul of a coach. I couldn’t be happier now that he’s agreed to share his experience with Limestone County’s stellar programs. I know that North Alabama’s local sports coverage will continue to flourish under his watch.”
Winfrey began his journalism career as an intern at the Opelika-Auburn News in 2012. He joined The Cullman Times as a sports writer later that year, a position he held until February 2017, before being promoted to sports editor. Since that promotion, Winfrey has earned 17 Alabama Press Association awards among other honors. In 2022, he claimed APA first-place finishes for best sports coverage and best sports single event story. Since 2021, he has been a finalist each year for sports reporter of the year in CNHI’s national contest.
“I am excited to begin this new position and embrace the opportunities it will provide,” Winfrey said. “Telling the stories of student-athletes and their respective communities has always been of utmost importance to me and I look forward to expanding that coverage while also continuing to offer top-notch services to our many subscribers — both in print and online.”
