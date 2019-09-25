After taking a break from the event, the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives has announced it will be resuming management of the annual Veterans Day parade.
Several local veterans organizations will be joining the museum in overseeing the parade, said ALVMA Director Sandra Thompson. Among them are the Vietnam Veterans of America, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and Limestone Burial Detail.
“Everyone keeps saying it’s only logical that the veterans museum or the veterans organizations put on the parade, so we decided this year to get together and manage this year,” Thompson said.
In recent years, Roxanne Reynolds, whose father is a veteran, managed the parade. However, Reynolds married and moved out of Limestone County leaving her unable to continuing organizing it.
Management isn’t the only change this year, as AARP will be the premier parade sponsor for 2019. The parade will also be forgoing its traditional grand marshal in favor of a grand marshal float.
To that end, Thompson and the veterans museum encourages all World War II veterans to call 256-771-7578 if they would like to ride on the float and lead the parade. Floats and riders will line up 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Athens Middle School, with the parade starting at 11 a.m.
“We want to make this the biggest and best yet,” Thompson said. “(It’s about) showing the veterans you appreciate what sacrifices they made for you.”
The parade route will be the same as the Christmas parade’s route. From the middle school, parade entrants will cross U.S. 31 to travel along Hobbs Street to Jefferson Street, then around The Square and back to Jefferson Street, ending at Hometown Grocery.
Anyone who wishes to enter a float for the parade should also call 256-771-7578. Thompson said the only rule is no political material. A $20 donation per float is suggested but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.