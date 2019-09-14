Students with a passion for patriotism and an interest in getting a little cash for their pocket or college can now join one of two essay contests hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Athens VFW Post will accept submissions for the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy contests until Oct. 31. Patriot's Pen is open to students in grades 6–8 and comes with a grand prize of $5,000, while Voice of Democracy is open to grades 9–12 and boasts a grand prize of $30,000 in scholarship money.
"It's one of the major projects we do nationally," said David Henry, junior vice commander of the local Post 4765 in Athens. "The focus is to develop citizenship and patriotism in our youth. I'm really excited about that."
Henry said this is the first year both contests had the same theme. Students will have to use their essay to answer the question, "What makes America great?"
Patriot's Pen entries must include a completed competition form and a typed essay of 300-400 words written by the student in English with no color or graphics. Contestants should not identify themselves in any way in their essay, including but not limited to mentioning their name, school, city, state, race or national origin.
Voice of Democracy entries follow similar rules, with the addition of a required audio recording of the essay. Students must record their original essay in three to five minutes on an audio CD or flash drive, then include the recording with the typed essay and completed competition form.
The recording must be in English, in the student's voice and without music, singing, poetry or sound effects. The essay must also not identify the student in any way.
Once submitted, judges will be looking for entries that prove knowledge of the theme, show theme development, show originality and explain the theme in a way that's clear and easy to understand.
"The entire thing is based on citizenship and patriotism," Henry said. "Essays should cover that."
For audio recordings, the student's delivery will also be judged.
"They will be checked that they read verbatim exactly what they have written," he said. "They cannot veer off of that."
Henry said educators are welcome to make the essay contest part of a class' schoolwork. In previous years, students were assigned the essay in class, then submitted for judging by the VFW and a chance at prizes.
The contest is divided into four levels: VFW Post (local), VFW District (regional), VFW Department (state) and national. For every 15 entries at the Post level, one winner will be chosen to advance to the District level, where one first-place winner will be chosen for the Department level. The winner from each Department then competes nationally.
National prizes start at $500 and go up to $5,000 with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for Patriot's Pen. Department winners in the Voice of Democracy contest will also get an all-expenses-paid trip Feb. 29–March 4, 2020, to Washington. There, they will receive their portion of $154,000 in scholarship funds, with the largest portion being $30,000.
However, all winners will walk away with something, Henry said.
"Even if they don't win the whole enchilada, any win they get is a resume builder," Henry said. "If they win locally, they can put that down when they want to get a college entrance or job, that 'I won in the Athens contest, Voice of Democracy.' It's a positive all the way around."
Henry said submissions can be taken to Post 4765, located about a half-mile north of Elm Street on Jefferson Street in Athens, or students and their families can contact him at davidhenrysr@gmail.com to arrange a meeting for pickup.
Visit https://bit.ly/VFWyouthcontest for additional rules and information, including official entry forms.
Teachers of the year
VFW is also accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year until Oct. 31. Nominators must fill out a nomination form and in 350 words or fewer describe the teacher's innovative teaching, resource development and dedication to education.
The VFW Post will choose an elementary, a middle and a high school teacher locally to recognize. Businesses that wish to join the Post in honoring these teachers are encouraged to reach out to Henry.
Visit https://bit.ly/VFWTotY for additional information and nomination forms.
