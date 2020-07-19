The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 in Limestone County is working to grow membership through its Auxiliary.
“VFW posts in smaller towns are starting to fade away,” said George M. Fetter, senior vice president of the VFW Auxiliary. “Younger veterans are not joining and participating, and the older ones are losing the physical ability to participate and are passing on.”
Fetter explained the VFW is an organization of men and women who have served in a military conflict.
“They have given a piece of their lives and sometimes a piece of themselves to keep our country free, to keep the rest of us living the life that we can have only in the United States of America,” Fetter said.
He said the VFW helps veterans in many ways the Veterans Administration does not and cannot, including physically, financially, emotionally and in many other situations.
One of the ways to save VFW posts is to join the VFW Auxiliary, Fetter said.
“Anyone who has family members, including grandparents, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who is a veteran of any war can join the Auxiliary,” Fetter said. “The Auxiliary supports the post through a variety of activities. Cookouts, yard sales, fish fries, turkey shoots, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, concerts and dances are some of the good, family activities sponsored by the Auxiliary to raise money to help our veterans.”
Fetter said the public is always welcome and encouraged to attend.
“Without public support, we will lose a vital and important organization that helps and supports the men and women that fight for our country and keep us free,” Fetter said.
Those interested in joining the VFW can visit the post on North Jefferson Street (Alabama 127) from 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
For more information, call 256-233-1067 during post hours.
The VFW Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the post, 18615 N. Jefferson St., Athens.
“Please help us keep the Auxiliary alive and well,” Fetter said. “You do not have to be a veteran to come to the post. The public is always welcome as a guest.”
