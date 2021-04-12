A Harvest man has been identified as the victim of two-vehicle wreck Sunday on Harvest Road in Madison.
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division said Gideon Owino Okungu, 33, was fatally injured when the 1999 BMW 3231C he was driving collided with a Kia Optima.
Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the driver, identified as a 23-year-old male from Elkmont, crossed the center line and struck the BMW head-on.
Okungu was pronounced deceased on the scene, troopers said. The passenger in the Kia was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. near Wall Triana Highway, troopers said.
ALEA troopers are investigating.
