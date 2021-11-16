The victim of a fatal incident early Monday morning has been identified.
According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, 45-year-old Cassandra Hill of Athens was killed in the incident.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the incident involved a forklift and occurred around 7:42 a.m. at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Alabama 127. Sunbelt produces pressure-treated lumber and other wood products.
LCSO has opened a death investigation into the incident, and no further information is available at this time.
