The victim of a fatal incident early Monday morning has been identified.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, 45-year-old Cassandra Hill of Athens was killed in the incident.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the incident involved a forklift and occurred around 7:42 a.m. at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Alabama 127. Sunbelt produces pressure-treated lumber and other wood products.

LCSO has opened a death investigation into the incident, and no further information is available at this time.

