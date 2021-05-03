Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a wreck Friday near Ardmore that killed a Madison woman, an official said.
Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 33-year-old Ashley Christine Cole Renfroe was traveling on Alabama 251 near Shelton Road when the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned, ejecting her. Renfroe was pronounced dead at the scene, Bailey said.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is investigating. The wreck occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday.
