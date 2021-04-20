An Athens man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday afternoon.

Decatur Police Department and Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 52-year-old Kelvin Pride was the victim of a two-vehicle wreck around 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Alabama 20. Pride was on a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing. 

