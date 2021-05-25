The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the lone victim of a fatal wreck on Interstate 65 Monday morning.
According to ALEA Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey, 55-year-old John A. Bender of Evansville, Indiana, was traveling on I-65 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck the back end of a 2016 Volvo semi-truck. Bender's vehicle overturned, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred near the U.S. 72 exit in Athens and left both southbound lanes of I-65 temporarily blocked. Bailey said the Volvo driver was not injured.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the accident, Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.