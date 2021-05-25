The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the lone victim of a fatal wreck on Interstate 65 Monday morning.

According to ALEA Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey, 55-year-old John A. Bender of Evansville, Indiana, was traveling on I-65 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck the back end of a 2016 Volvo semi-truck. Bender's vehicle overturned, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred near the U.S. 72 exit in Athens and left both southbound lanes of I-65 temporarily blocked. Bailey said the Volvo driver was not injured.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the accident, Bailey said.

