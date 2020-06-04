A Decatur man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 65 in Limestone County.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 30-year-old Zachary James Sandifer was headed northbound on I-65 when he lost control of his truck, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The wreck occurred shortly after 6 a.m. between Exit 340 and the Tennessee River bridge, according to Decatur Police, who are investigating. DPD reported both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were blocked as multiple agencies worked to clear the scene.
