A Pulaski, Tennessee, man was identified as the victim of a two-vehicle wreck Sunday.
According to Irene Cardenas-Martinez, public information liaison for the Decatur Police Department, 46-year-old Carlos Ballentine was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cardenas-Martinez said that a sedan with two men inside broke down in the U.S. 31 southbound lane near Calhoun Community College with a flat tire. While the two men were changing the tire, a pickup truck, also with two men inside, hit the sedan and struck Ballentine.
The two men in the truck were transported to Huntsville Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
