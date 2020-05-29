Officials have identified a Rogersville man as the victim of a fatal wreck Thursday morning near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Sledge Road.
Antonio Jamar Fuqua, 31, was heading east on U.S. 72 when the 2003 Kia Sorento he was driving struck a sanitation truck, according to a release from Alabama State Troopers. The driver of the truck was not injured, but a worker on the rear of the truck had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers say Fuqua was not wearing his seat belt when he was killed. The wreck occurred just before 11 a.m. about 7 miles west of Athens.
