An Athens woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal four-car collision Tuesday that left two others injured, three cars totaled and U.S. 31 blocked for hours.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 22-year-old Elizabeth Aubrey Tucker was the only death in the wreck, which occurred Tuesday afternoon. Athens Police said she was driving a compact car that was stopped for a red light at the U.S. 31 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road intersection when the driver of an SUV rear-ended her vehicle.
The car was pushed into the sedan in front of it, then into the median, while the SUV and sedan spun to a stop, according to Athens Police Capt. Trevor Harris. Those three vehicles were all totaled, and a fourth car "sustained relatively minor damage," Harris said, adding no one in the sedan or fourth vehicle was injured.
A passenger in Tucker's car and the driver of the SUV were injured, with the passenger in Tucker's car taken via AirEvac to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Their names and the extent of their injuries have not been made public.
The highway was closed for several hours while APD spoke with witnesses and collected evidence. Harris said detectives continue to investigate the cause of the collision and encouraged anyone with information to call APD at 256-233-8700.
