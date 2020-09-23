Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.