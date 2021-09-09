An Athens man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Tuesday evening on U.S. 72.
Felix Bautista Lopez, 36, was a passenger in a 2013 Nissan Rogue when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported Lopez was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The wreck occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 72 near Sloan Road, east of Athens. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.