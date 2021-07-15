A Rogersville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles Edward Craig, 86, was fatally injured when the 2016 Nissan Versa he was operating failed to stop at a sign and was hit by a 2016 F-350.
The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 99 near Salem Minor Hill Road, approximately 12 miles northwest of Athens.
“Craig was transported for treatment to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Troopers said in a release. “Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”
