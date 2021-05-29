Authorities have identified the lone fatality in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 65 near Elkmont.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said Felix Narciso Pena, of Columbia, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the 2020 Chevrolet Express he was driving was struck by a 2019 Honda Civic.
According to ALEA, the Chevrolet left the roadway, striking a fence, a ditch and then a tree.
“Pena was pronounced deceased at the scene,” ALEA Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey said in a release.
The driver of the Civic was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The crash occurred near Upper Fort Hampton Road, approximately 3 miles east of Elkmont.
No further information is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
