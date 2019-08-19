The driver killed in a single-vehicle wreck this morning has been identified by Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson as Mason Glenn Gilliand, 23, of Athens.
APD continues to investigate the wreck, which occurred at 12:23 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31. Johnson said Gilliland's vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 31, south of U.S. 72, when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Gilliland was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Johnson said. He said it appeared Gilliland was alone in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Records show Gilliland was a former student at Athens High School, where he played baseball. He also attended Marion Military Institute, playing baseball there in his freshman year.
