Officials have identified the three victims of a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night at U.S. 72 and 7 Mile Post Road.
Troopers said Gregory Keith McClusky, 40, of Athens was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 with two passengers when he pulled onto U.S. 72 and was hit by a 2007 GMC Sierra. The two passengers were identified by Limestone County Coroner Mike West as Cody James Barnes, 36, and Samantha Riggs Boyd, 27.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was taken by AirEvac to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
According to a release from Senior Trooper Eric Smith, McClusky's vehicle was southbound on 7 Mile Post Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 72. McClusky was wearing his seat belt; his passengers were not.
