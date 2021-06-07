The victims of a wreck early Sunday morning have been identified as Jonathan Arroyo Patlin, 25, of Madison, and Robert Lee McVay Jr., 28, of Demopolis, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
West said the two individuals were traveling west on U.S. 72 in East Limestone toward Athens when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the curve just past Limestone Creek, crossing the eastbound lanes before entering a field, where the vehicle hit a utility pole and started to flip. The driver of the vehicle has not been identified because both occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck, West said.
Workers with Huntsville Utilities discovered the wreck around 1:30 a.m after being dispatched due to a power outage in the area, West said. Workers called Huntsville Police Department, who responded to the scene and notified the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
State Troopers are investigating the accident.
