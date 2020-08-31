Troopers continue to investigate a fatal wreck that left three dead Monday.
The wreck occurred around 11:30 a.m. in front of a Dollar General on U.S. 72, near the intersection of Parker Road. Authorities identified the victims as 80-year-old Nancy Martin Carroll Russell of Athens, 30-year-old Levi Chase Gordon of Athens and a 13-year-old passenger in Russell's vehicle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said no one involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt, and each was pronounced dead at the scene.
