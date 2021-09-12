An Athens man and Elkmont woman have been identified as the two victims of a fatal wreck Saturday night in northern Limestone County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Lawrence E. Woodward, 33, was traveling on Shipley Hollow Road near Ragsdale Creek Road when the 2001 Lexus 300 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Woodward and his passenger, 36-year-old Cassaundra Brumlow, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the circumstances leading up to the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.