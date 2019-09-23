Alabama State Troopers identified two Huntsville men as the victims of a multivehicle wreck Saturday morning near Ardmore.
Jaquarius Lamon Smith, 25, and Terrell Marquae Jolly, 30, died when the 2007 Buick sedan driven by Smith struck a 2009 Ford ambulance and a 2019 Dodge pickup, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. The wreck occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Alabama 53, 3 miles south of Ardmore.
Daniel said Smith and Jolly were not wearing seatbelts.
Two people in the ambulance, which was not in service, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate, Daniel said.
