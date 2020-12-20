Community members are gathering 2 p.m. today at Tanner High for a celebration of life for Debbie McElyea Blakely. Blakely was a longtime educator, coach and mentor who served as director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Limestone County, championship leader of the Tanner High Lady Rattlers basketball team and host of the Limestone County Rodeo Queen Pageant, among other community roles.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/LimestoneSheriffsRodeoAL/ or https://inmediapros.com/blakely-service/ to live stream the celebration.
The family has requested donations to the Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund or Hospice of Limestone County in lieu of flowers. To support the scholarship fund, visit Heather McFarland at PNC Bank, 1044 U.S. 72 East, Athens, or mail donations to MTM Education Enrichment c/o Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund, 112 W. Market St., Athens, AL 35611.
