Several guns were recovered from a home on Vine Street after a resident used two of them to fire at a passing car Friday, and officials said at least one of the weapons was stolen property.
Athens Police Department released an update on their investigation into a shooting Friday evening that left one woman injured and narrowly missed a toddler and another adult. In the statement, Athens Police Capt. Trevor Harris said nearly a dozen rounds were fired at the three people, who investigators have determined were innocent and had no connection to the shooter.
Kaila Makenzee King, 22, is accused of firing two AR-15 pistols at the car because she didn't realize it was traveling on Vine Street in front of her intended target, a couple she was in an ongoing dispute with. Harris said King told investigators of her plans after the shooting and that she had accidentally fired one of the weapons inside her home on Vine Street before going outside the home to aim at the couple's car.
The injured woman was treated and released from Athens-Limestone Hospital, Harris said in Tuesday's statement. He said in addition to the two AR-15s, other firearms were recovered from King's home, and APD determined at least one of the guns had been stolen.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call APD at 256-233-8700, contact the APD Tip Line at 256-233-6808 or visit https://bit.ly/APDTipForm to submit a tip online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.