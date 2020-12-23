The City of Athens, Limestone County and the Limestone County NAACP have announced the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday essay and art contest, and this year, it's going virtual.
Students from second grade through senior year are invited to participate for the chance at a cash prize and plaque. The essay portion of the contest is divided into four age groups — grades 2 and 3, grades 4 and 5, grades 6–8 and grades 9–12 — while the art contest is split into grades 2–5 and grades 6–12.
Essay winners in each age group will also get the chance to read their essay during a Zoom event as part of the virtual program being hosted 10 a.m. Jan. 18. All art will be displayed at the Athens mayor's office.
Students must be educated in Athens or Limestone County, whether it's public, private or home schooling, to participate. They must include their name, age, grade and phone number in the upper-right corner of their essay or on the back of their artwork.
First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in each category. Entries are due no later than Friday, Jan. 8.
Essay details
Essayists will be judged on clarity, content, grammar and theme development based on the age of the writer. The essay can be typed or written legibly, but it cannot be more than one page in length.
Students can get help from their counselors or parents as they work on the contest, but it must be the student who writes the essay, using the student's words and thoughts.
There are two themes this year:
• When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," what do you think he meant?
• When you think about America and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., what thoughts come to your mind?
Essays, once ready, can be submitted by email to info@alnaacp.org or kglaze@athensal.us. They can also be delivered in person to Kim Glaze at Athens City Hall.
Art details
Artists will be judged based on creativity of theme expression and artistic skill, based in part on the artist's chosen medium. The themes are the same as in the essay contest, but entries must be delivered in person to Glaze.
Those with questions about either contest can contact Benard Simelton at 256-444-1300 or 256-426-6406.
