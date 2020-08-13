The Greater Limestone County of Commerce's virtual political forum starts at 5:30 p.m.
The forum will start with Athens City Council District 4 candidates, Marcia Day and Dana Henry.
Candidates running in the Athens mayoral race will follow and include Russell Johnson, incumbent Ronnie Marks, Brain Terry and Mark Wilson.
Lora Scripps, editor of The News Courier, will serve as the forum's moderator, with The News Courier's Jessica Barnett as time keeper.
The political forum can be viewed by visiting the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or by clicking here.
The News Courier will have additional coverage in the Weekend Edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.