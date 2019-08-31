Alabama Connections Academy, a statewide virtual schools based in Limestone County, may see its enrollment balloon past 2,500 students this year, an official said.
Principal Jodie Dean said there were 2,120 students enrolled as of Thursday. At the system's 20-day count, she anticipated enrollment would be in the neighborhood of 2,500 to 2,600 students.
“It's spectacular and we're very happy to see so many students,” Dean said. “A lot of our students come to us by word of mouth in the community.”
The tuition-free, online school has experienced a dramatic positive growth since its first year in 2017-2018. In that first year, there were 1,050 students enrolled 20 days after Labor Day. Last year, the school was at 2,000 students.
Also growing are the school's senior classes. Dean said a little more than 100 seniors graduated from ALCA in May, but this year's senior class is almost twice that size at 205 students. She said last year's senior class also collectively earned $720,000 in scholarship money.
Statewide appeal
Though based in Limestone County, there aren't many Limestone students enrolled in ALCA. Dean said only 1% to 2% of all students are from the county. The largest number of students are from the Birmingham and Montgomery areas.
“When you factor in things like school safety and availability of some programs like (advanced placement) programs, it's no surprise,” she said. “The school safety piece is one of the biggest issues.”
So how are students and parents in other parts of the state finding out about a virtual school based at the former Owens Elementary School in Limestone County? ALCA is using a variety of marketing methods to spread the word.
In addition to word-of-mouth promotion, ALCA commercials were aired on television. Dean said because not everyone has cable television anymore, it has become just as important to advertise on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and streaming services.
And as internet technology improves statewide, it may provide ALCA with even more growth in rural areas that have not had access to a reliable internet network. During the previous session of the state Legislature, Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills into law to expand broadband access. One bill expands an existing grant program for broadband providers in rural communities. Another allows electricity providers to use existing infrastructure to provide broadband services.
“That's going to be wonderful for families who don't want to put their kids on a bus for an hour every day, and it will also help level the playing field,” Dean said. “In the Huntsville area, internet service providers are a dime a dozen. Having WiFi in more rural communities where they have smaller school districts and where students don't have access to as many (advanced placement) courses will really make a big difference.”
Fixed for the future?
If ALCA continues to pick up more students, it may have to hire additional teaches and support staff to meet the educational demands. Dean said the school currently has about 80 teachers and is within the teacher-to-student ratio prescribed by Limestone County Schools. Because ALCA was chartered by Limestone County Schools, it abides by those regulations.
“It's definitely possible we'll be hiring more, but it's too early to tell where the need will be,” Dean said. “Special ed is definitely one of those areas where the need grows quickest.”
In determining how to best plan for rapid growth, Dean explained she has “a plethora” of Connections Academy resources in other parts of the country she may rely on, if necessary. The Texas Connection Academy has 6,000 students, while the Connections Academy in South Carolina is at 5,000. Georgia's school also has 5,000 students.
Student interaction
There may be some parents who don't like the idea of their child attending school at home in their pajamas, but Dean said ALCA offers a number of ways for students and parents to have physical interaction.
This month, regional field trips will begin for families, and those will continue through November. After a break in December and January, more trips will be scheduled for February, March and April.
“We'll have a lot of good clubs and outreach activities for students and families to get involved in,” she said.
ALCA also holds commencement exercises for graduating seniors. The last ceremony was held at the University of Monticello and included 80 graduates.
For more information on ALCA, including how to register a student, visit https://bit.ly/2IeAyBZ.
