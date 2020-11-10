The act of entering one's home is such a simple task for most people that it is taken for granted. For many people with disabilities, however, the task can be very daunting.
Not every house has wheelchair access, meaning people required to use the device may struggle just to get in and out of their homes.
A group of local volunteers comprised of members of Bethel Church of Christ in East Limestone and different Lions Club chapters are working to fix the problem for folks in need of assistance across North Alabama.
According to Tim Carter, the global service team chair for the Athens Lions Club, the group works to build wheelchair ramps for those who need them as part of the Alabama Independent Living Program through the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Carter said the idea for the volunteer work came about when different Lions Club across the state participated in a wheelchair ramp building project for ADRS.
“They certify those people who have a disability and need for a ramp, they supply the building supplies, and the Lions and Bethel Church of Christ members build the ramps,” Carter said.
He said the group has built over 30 ramps, encompassing over 2,000 man hours, so far this year in towns all across northern and central Alabama, including Carrollton, Cullman, Athens, Pisgah, Hanceville, Jasper and Trinity.
The volunteers were set to work on another ramp Tuesday for a lady in Horton who has lost both legs. Carter said some projects are completed before those who have their first need for wheelchair access to their homes are even out of the hospital, like a 16-year-old high schooler from Altoona who was paralyzed after being hit by a rogue wave while swimming in the gulf.
Carter said the group first puts together the framework of the ramps at a workshop in Boaz. The frame is then taken to the project site, where the ramp is completed in a day's time.
"It's a wonderful feeling,” Carter said. “The intrinsic rewards are just incalculable. We're happy we have the health and means to build these ramps. We pick at each other and have a lot of fun while we're doing it, so we really enjoy it.”
He said the volunteers work largely out of their own pockets, especially when it comes to transportation, for these projects.
“These guys just have great big hearts and want to help someone who is really in need of it,” Carter said.
Visit www.rehab.alabama.gov/services/sail for more information on the ADRS project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.