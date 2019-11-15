While some people spend Sunday relaxing ahead of another work week, a group of 24 volunteers recently spent their day of rest doing anything but resting.
The volunteers spent two hours picking up garbage at the Wildlife Management Area along the Tennessee River at the end of West Dike Road. The community service event was organized by Operation Legacy.
Whitney Hollingsworth, event organizer, said the group chose the project because members wanted to do something challenging that would make a difference in their community. It was also a project that could include families with children.
“It is unbelievable how lazy and uncaring people can be just dumping their trash on the back roads or tossing it on the roadsides,” Hollingsworth said. “It is shameful."
The volunteers collected more than 30 bags of trash, which was then picked up by employees of Limestone County District 3. The weight of the collected garbage was 400 pounds.
One of those volunteers was Kathleen Cutting, who participated with her husband and grandchildren. She said she and her husband often have an empty bag or two with them, so when they're out and about, they pick up litter.
“We live close to a highway in Elkmont, and it's pretty regular people will drive by and toss some trash out,” she said. “It's a problem, but there's definitely some community interest in doing something about it.”
While Operation Legacy was working at the WMA, Limestone resident Adam Wirth was waging his own battle against litter. He collected eight bags of trash on Blackburn Road, between U.S. 72 and Quinn Road. In both cleanups, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful provided supplies to help the cause.
“Adam is disgusted by the amount of litter that accumulates on the roadsides,” said Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of KALB. “Adam has been taking care of Blackburn Road since he participated in KALB's Trash Attack last spring.”
Anyone interested in picking up litter or organizing a community cleanup event is urged to email Hart at KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000. The organization will provide trash bags, litter grabbers, safety vests and gloves for cleanups within Limestone County.
