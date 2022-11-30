The Limestone county 4-H program will be offering the Your Money Your Life Program to all Seniors and Juniors in Limestone County. They will see Seniors on Dec. 9, 2022 and Juniors on Jan. 19, 2023.
YMYL is a program to help youth develop a deeper understanding of the relationship between their personal finances and their career choices. But they need your help!
Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Volunteers will be placed at one of 14 stations where they will help youth pick from various life choices (housing, transportation, insurance, childcare, etc).
During this simulation, students will choose a career that they think would be realistic for them as a 25-year-old young adult. Students are provided with a family status and an average monthly income. Students will go through a month of life with everyday living expenses, choices, and some unexpected events.
The youth will have options at each station, so you will primarily be there to help them if they have a question or need help making a decision. Youth will see the importance of living within their means and how they may need to reevaluate their spending choices or future careers based on their desired way of living.
We hope students will go home with a new appreciation for their parents or guardians who go through this exercise each month in their real lives.
If interested in volunteering for this event, please email Chloe Wilson at csw0040@aces.edu for more information.
