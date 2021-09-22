It’s less than 100 days until Christmas, and the public’s input is needed regarding this year’s holiday event theme throughout the county.
The Christmas in Limestone County Committee came together to determine three possible themes for all the fun this year. The theme choices are: I’ll Be Home for Christmas, A Christmas to Remember and A Christmas Tradition.
Voting opened last week and has already garnered more than 400 votes from the community. Voting continues through Tuesday.
The winning theme will be announced the first week of October, along with dates and times for all the community events.
Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar encourages the community to let their voices be heard during the voting process.
“Our committee is ecstatic about getting the community engaged in the theme selection process,” Jimmar said. “We hope the community is getting excited about shopping local and early for the holiday season in Limestone County.”
The community can visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/V8LDL6R online to cast a vote.
The Christmas in Limestone County Committee includes representatives from the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, City of Athens, Limestone County Commission, Athens Main Street, Limestone County Economic Development Association, Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Town of Ardmore, Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Town of Elkmont, Town of Mooresville and several community individuals.
