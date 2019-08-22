Another dedicated supplier for the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County was announced Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Vuteq USA plans to invest more than $60 million on a manufacturing facility that will hire 200 workers as part of its first location in Alabama. The company will manufacture interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for vehicles produced at the MTMUS facility.
Counting Vuteq, five suppliers have already announced plans for facilities that will create nearly 1,700 jobs. Their combined investment in Alabama totals $440 million.
"Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama,” said Kazumasa Watanabe, president of Vuteq USA. “Our company is thankful for the support provided by the City of Huntsville and State of Alabama as we begin a new chapter.”
Within its new Alabama facility, Vuteq USA will host several other manufacturing companies, one of which will be Diversity Vuteq LLC, a minority joint venture, and others yet to be named.
“We’re pleased that Huntsville will be home to Vuteq’s first venture in Alabama, and we welcome them to our growing network of automotive suppliers,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.
Construction work at Vuteq’s site at 7306 NW Greenbriar Parkway, just outside the MTMUS campus, is scheduled to begin in October. Construction work is expected to be completed in September 2020, followed by initial production trials of equipment, molds and secondary systems. A production launch is targeted for 2021.
A growing partnership
Vuteq joins Toyota Boshoku, which is building a $55-million plant on West Sanderfer Road in Athens, and Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama, which is investing $220 million in a facility on the MTMUS campus. DaikyoNishikawa US, or DNUS, plans to invest $110 million to open an auto parts manufacturing facility, also set to be on the MTMUS campus.
A Tier-2 manufacturing facility, Bocar, is under construction in the SouthPoint Industrial Park off Bibb Garrett Road. The company will manufacture high-pressure aluminum die-cast parts for a variety of automakers, including Honda, General Motors, Daimler, BMW, Toyota and Ford Motor Company. It also has machining and assembly operations.
Toyota Boshoku will manufacture seat systems for MTMUS, while YTKA will make structural body stampings and assemblies. DNUS will produce plastic automotive parts.
Ivey was scheduled to be in Limestone County today for a groundbreaking ceremony for DNUS.
“The automotive cluster growing around Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. is gaining another significant addition with Vuteq’s decision to open a manufacturing facility in Huntsville,” Ivey said. “Vuteq has established a large industrial footprint in the United States, and it’s great to see the company expand that presence to our state. We look forward to working with Vuteq and seeing it grow in Sweet Home Alabama.”
The Mazda-Toyota partnership is investing $1.6 billion to build and equip its Huntsville assembly plant, which will have up to 4,000 workers producing up to 300,000 vehicles annually. Construction on the facility began earlier this year.
MTMUS is expected to begin vehicle production in 2021.
By that time, a network of parts suppliers will be in place in North Alabama to support the Huntsville assembly operation.
“Vuteq is a superb addition to Alabama’s rapidly growing network of high-caliber international auto suppliers,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m confident that Vuteq will benefit from the capabilities of Alabama’s skilled workforce and the state’s business-friendly environment. I know we can build a solid future together.”
About the company
Vuteq, which has more than 13,000 employees, “has a long-established relationship with Toyota and plans to build a strong partnership with Mazda,” said a press release about the announcement.
Since 1965, Vuteq has supplied Toyota with various services, including logistics and parts such as interior trim, door trim and cockpit assemblies.
Vuteq launched North American operations in 1987 at Georgetown, Kentucky, where Toyota operates an assembly plant. Over the years, Vuteq has added U.S. manufacturing plants in Indiana, Texas and
Mississippi, as well as a location in Ontario, Canada.
Vuteq USA has begun hiring the first of its Alabama workforce, with full employment at the Huntsville facility projected to be reached in 2021.
Interested applicants can email the company at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com. The company is also working with AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, for hiring and training support.
