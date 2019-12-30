WAFF-48 reporter Allen Stroud passed away Sunday after a yearlong battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, according to a report by WAFF-48. Stroud was 31 years old.
“The 48 Team loved Allen,” said WAFF-48 General Manager Dave Thomason. “He embraced hard work and loved to laugh with his co-workers. They loved him for being authentic and kind.”
Stroud, a Madison native, joined WAFF-48 in 2013 and covered the Sand Mountain beat.
His path to television news was not traditional. He graduated from Auburn University with a business degree and began his television career working in the station’s sales department.
“Allen, truly, never met a stranger,” the report said. “He was quick to strike up conversation and vested genuine interest in learning more about those around him. His personality suited a salesman, but his dream was to report within the community he so dearly loved.”
Because Stroud did not have a television background, he committed his weekends and evenings to interning in the newsroom when he finished his business with clients.
“He jumped at the opportunity to begin his television news career as a photographer and digital reporter in 2015,” the report said. “His love for the people of the Tennessee Valley was evident through the passion he poured into his work.”
Stroud became a full-time reporter in 2017. He told viewers, “It is a privilege to work with so many people I’ve looked up to and respected for so many years. The viewers of the Tennessee Valley are loyal, kind and so giving.”
He would later maintain he had a job that never felt like work.
“We are thinking of Allen’s mom, dad and his sister,” said news director Julie Szulczewski. “His 48 family grieves his loss, but we know he is no longer in pain, and for that we are grateful.”
Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.
