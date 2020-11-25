To those seeking to get a jump-start on holiday giving, get a photo of their pet or child with Santa, or simply get a chance to see critters in Christmas costumes, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter might have just the thing.
From 3–5 p.m. Friday, the shelter will host a Christmas event featuring a photo booth, pictures with Santa Claus and an open house at the shelter's thrift store.
"We were trying to do something with social distancing, so everyone would be outside and not close to each other, and so lots of people could come and see our animals," Priscilla Blenkinsopp, shelter director, said.
If the weather is suitable, there's even a parade planned in the parking lot. Blenskinsopp said the animals will be dressed in Christmas attire, and each of the animals in the parade are available for adoption from the shelter.
Even if the parade is rained out — the weather forecast on Tuesday called for a 30% chance of afternoon showers Friday — there will still be plenty to do, with most activities benefitting the shelter and its mission to help adoptable animals find their forever homes.
Santa photos are $10 each, and Blenkinsopp said Laura Beth Berry of Happy Day Photography is volunteering to take photos, meaning that 100% of the proceeds from photos will go to the shelter. There's also a giving tree with ornaments that visitors can "adopt." Each ornament has an item the shelter needs, Blenkinsopp said, like blankets, food, bleach or toys for the animals.
"Everything on the tree is something pertaining to the animals or us cleaning for them, feeding them, that sort of thing," she said.
Currently, the shelter has 27 dogs and 20 cats. Blenkinsopp said rescues have been a huge help, but there's always a need for people to transport animals from the shelter to a rescue and for volunteers at the shelter — two more ways to see and spend time with animals.
Because of the pandemic, volunteers are limited to about one at a time in the shelter, and they usually are in charge of washing food or water bowls, taking dogs out in the yard to play or bathing animals.
"We just ask people to call and set up an appointment to come volunteer with us," Blenkinsopp said.
Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter is located at 1701 U.S. 72 East, Athens, behind the Limestone Veterinary Clinic. Visit limestonepets.org or "Friends of Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter Volunteer Team" on Facebook to learn more about the shelter and volunteer, adoption or fostering opportunities.
