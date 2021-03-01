A Limestone County native has been elected as the new chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, succeeding former party chairman Terry Lathan.
John Wahl said in a statement released Monday that he's excited to serve Alabama and hopes his background as a small businessman “will bring a common sense approach to the political process.” In addition to work as a political strategist and butterfly farmer, Wahl is head of the consulting company WT&S. His brother, Noah, is currently chairman of the Limestone County GOP.
John Wahl said he ran for chairman of the ALGOP because he wants to be part of securing “the values that made America great” and “freedoms for future generations.”
“I believe Government's first priority should be serving the people, and I hope we never lose sight of that,” he said, adding it's also important for Republicans to stand for conservative values on which the party is based.
Wahl previously served as ALGOP's senior vice chairman and has been active in Republican party politics for the last 10 years, including as a member of Alabama's Electoral College delegation in 2020 and as part of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's transition team. As of Thursday, he was the only person on the ballot for state GOP chairman, with the election held Saturday in Montgomery.
“My goal is to help the Republican Party be more effective and more successful in the coming years,” Wahl said. “We will continue to build the party both here in Alabama and across the Country. We are going to be strong, organized and ready to take on the 2022 election cycle.”
