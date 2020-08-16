The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced it will close the Wales Street bridge over Interstate 65 in Limestone County for about one month.
During that time, ALDOT will work to raise the bridge, improving vertical clearance on the interstate. The work is part of an ongoing $9 million project to resurface more than 7.5 miles of I-65, from Exit 351 in Athens to just north of Wales Street.
The closure is tentatively planned to begin around Tuesday and last until sometime in September. Traffic on Wales Street will be detoured to Black Road via Elkton Road or Looney Road until the work is complete.
Seth Burkett, public information officer for ALDOT North Region, said interstate lane closures are possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays while crews work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.