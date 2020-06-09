Nearly one hundred people of varying backgrounds, faiths and races marched from Athens Middle School to the Limestone County Courthouse in a peaceful protest Saturday, calling for an end to police brutality, justice for the victims and equality for all.
"I want everyone in the younger generation to know we can do this and do it right," said Holly Kirby, who organized the march and walked with her five children — four of whom are biracial.
She said she doesn't want her kids growing up in a world divided by hate or making them feel less-than over their skin color.
"I want them to see there can be love and unity, and that we can all come together as one and have peace in life, not have to wake up one morning being ashamed that they're white or wake up being scared that they have African American in them," Kirby said.
Her husband, Tremaine Louis Kirby, said he could remember a time when they were warned not to be at The Square after dark, so it was particularly meaningful to see people of all races supporting their cause.
"There has to be a change, and the change has to start with each one of us," he said. "We have to all look deep inside ourselves and know what's going on and ask for change."
Local law enforcement were present throughout the protest, which started, took place and dispersed without incident. An Athens Police vehicle rode in front of protesters as they traveled to The Square, chanting "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter." Additional law enforcement could be seen along the route and as protesters made their way back to their vehicles after the protest.
The protest is one of many being held across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee pressed into Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes, even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe and after Floyd stopped moving. The officer and three other officers now face charges related to Floyd's death, including second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks spoke before the crowd at the middle school and again at The Square. On social media, he said he was proud of the community for standing against racism and injustice, vowing to work together to be a better community.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly were also present at the gathering on The Square. Tremaine Louis Kirby said it meant a lot to have support from all levels of the community.
"It's not just the people who have to make a change; it's the elected officials, the police, the mayor, the president," he said. "We all have to make a change."
1 of 16
Protesters hold signs and listen to speakers Saturday after a march for justice and unity that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A black woman holds her fist in the air and chants "Black Lives Matter" at a white counter-protester holding a Bible and shouting "All Lives Matter" at a peaceful protest making its way around The Square on Saturday.
Two protesters hold up signs, including one that reads "Black Lives Matter," before a march for justice and unity Saturday that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A protester holds a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., "The time is always right to do what is right." Protesters marched Saturday for justice and unity, starting at Athens Middle School and ending at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A member of Latinos for Black Lives Matter holds up a sign that reads, "Tu Lucha es mi Lucha," or "Your fight is my fight," during a walk for justice and unity that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A protester carries a sign that reads "When there is justice, there will be peace" during a march for justice and unity Saturday that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A black woman holds her fist in the air and chants "Black Lives Matter" at a white counter-protester holding a Bible and shouting "All Lives Matter" at a peaceful protest making its way around The Square on Saturday.
Two protesters hold up signs, including one that reads "Black Lives Matter," before a march for justice and unity Saturday that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A protester holds a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., "The time is always right to do what is right." Protesters marched Saturday for justice and unity, starting at Athens Middle School and ending at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A member of Latinos for Black Lives Matter holds up a sign that reads, "Tu Lucha es mi Lucha," or "Your fight is my fight," during a walk for justice and unity that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
A protester carries a sign that reads "When there is justice, there will be peace" during a march for justice and unity Saturday that started at Athens Middle School and ended at the Limestone County Courthouse.
Joyce Lovelady Tucker, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at O'Neal Church of Christ with Matt Taylor, Barry Tucker, Larry Tucker and Greg Tucker officiating with burial in O'Neal Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service …
Sheila Ann Thomas, 56, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family visitation followed by a grav…
James "Jim" Marcus Shew, 90, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Shew was born December 8, 1929, in Centre, Alabama. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Athens and retired from the Army Missile Command. He was an Army veteran of the Korean W…
Twila Sandlin, 94, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Dement Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.