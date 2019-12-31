James Pugh's neighbor was walking to his camper on Chris Way to warn about an impending storm Sunday.
“She was coming over to let me know what was going on, but (a tornado) was right behind her and she didn't know it,” Pugh said.
Pugh has lived on Chris Way in the Blackburn community for about eight years. His brother lived there during the 2011 tornadoes, and damaged trees from that event are still visible near Pugh's home.
“I hadn't seen it hit like this in quite a while,” Pugh said.
A trampoline was thrown toward his home, but a utility pole kept it from damaging the camper.
Pugh said there wasn't a warning.
“It came out of the sky right there,” he said, pointing a few yards away from his camper. “It dropped down.”
A neighbor told Pugh the tornado split.
“It broke into two of them,” Pugh said. “They heard it going up through there and we heard it coming this way.”
Vicky Hernandez and her two children were away from her mobile home on Ham Road when the storm hit. She arrived at 8 p.m. to find the home moved off its foundation.
Luckily, they were able to get inside and retrieve some of their belongings.
“We took some stuff,” she said. “The most important things.”
This was their first time experiencing damage from a storm.
“That's why I wasn't sure what I was looking at,” she said. “Was this a tornado? Was it something else?”
Pugh said neighbors worked through the night to clean up damage. There were no injuries reported in Limestone County, but storm-related flooding killed a woman in nearby Anderson in Lauderdale County.
NWS confirms tornado
Based on surveys conducted Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a small tornado formed Sunday evening in Limestone County, west-southwest of Athens.
Preliminary findings rated the tornado, which started at 6:50 p.m. Sunday and lasted for seven minutes, as an EF0 with peak wind speeds of 85 mph.
The path is estimated to be 5 miles long and 50 yards across at its widest point.
The NWS said the tornado touched down about a quarter-mile west of the intersection of Zehner and Ripley roads in southern Limestone County. It then traveled northeast, causing damage to trees and a roof on Bell Road, the NWS said. It also snapped a tree at the base and lifted an attached roof off the porch of a small home.
To the northeast, the tornado caused roof and window damage in the Chris Way area. On Ham Road, NWS noted the damage to Hernandez's home, which was pushed back about 6 feet and detached from its awning and cement parking pad. The home was left largely intact.
The tornado continued to snap trees across Evans and Reid roads on its way to U.S. 72. Along the highway, it produced "significant damage" to a metal-sided outbuilding, and roof and siding damage to a couple of metal buildings on the south side of U.S. 72. Among the buildings affected was Thumpers Performance & Exhaust on York Lane.
The tornado also caused damage to signs and roofing at West End Chevron at the intersection of West Washington Street and U.S. 72 before continuing up West Washington Street. There, more trees were damage, including a few that were uprooted and one that fell on a vehicle, NWS said.
At the intersection of West Glenn Valley Drive, a large tree branch fell partly on a house. The NWS said the tornado appeared to lift at this point, though more minor tree damage was noted northwest of that point.
EMA explains lack of warning
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita White said the storm was "not really surprising" but added she hates when they happen all the same. White said the possibility of severe weather had been predicted several days before.
Several residents said outdoor weather sirens did not sound Sunday. White explained sirens in Limestone County sound when the county is under a tornado warning or a storm in a neighboring county is moving through.
“Neither occurred yesterday,” White said Monday.
White encouraged all residents to purchase a weather radio and not depend on outdoor weather sirens.
She also advised residents to seek shelter early, especially those who live in mobile homes, which are not built to sustain strong winds.
“Have a plan,” White said. “Don't wait until the last minute or until you're under a warning to find a shelter.”
