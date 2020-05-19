The city of Athens has announced Washington Street will be closed today near the intersection of Strange Street while crews perform drainage work.
The graveside service for Janet Marilyn O'Conner, 66, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Todd Cemetery. Mrs. O'Conner passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 27, 1953, to Herbert Ezell and Ruby Jean Hardaway Ezell. Mrs. O'Conner is prece…
Wanda Lee Mershon, 73, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Roselawn Cemetery with Larry Trotter officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Larry Dale Pressnell, 66, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Mr. Pressnell was born on May 12, 1954, in Athens, Alabama, to William Tillman Pressnell and Hazel Christine Waldrep Pressnell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William…
