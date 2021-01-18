The 16th annual Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program, sponsored by the City of Athens, Limestone County and the Limestone County NAACP will be held virtual via Zoom this year. Program begins 10 a.m. today.
The annual Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled.
Visit bit.ly/MLK2021program to register and join the livestream starting at 9:30 a.m., or call 312-626-6799 to join by phone. Webinar ID: 821 1536 5888; passcode: 785135.
National Civil Rights Museum
The National Civil Rights Museum will hold “King Day: A Virtual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday” via livestream from noon until 6 p.m. Monday. Organizers said the event will showcase King’s work and the history of how the national holiday came to be, as well as how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.
The online celebration will feature musical performances by Memphis musicians Garry Goin, TykeT, Karen Brown, Adajyo and more.
Dr. Hasan Jeffries, associate professor at Ohio State University and editor of “Understanding and Teaching the Civil Rights Movement,” will give insight on King's life and legacy.
For young viewers, museum educator Dory Lerner will share a “Small But Mighty Storytime” reading of the book “My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart,” written by Angela Farris Watkins. The storytime session is sponsored by Macy’s. The program will also highlight perspectives from museum volunteers and staff.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the museum is currently closed to visitors. The virtual event is free and can be watched on the museum’s website and Facebook Live. Visit kingday.org for more information.
