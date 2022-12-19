A water outage affected customers in the Elkmont area Monday. The outage occurred in the area of Highway 127 North of the Snap-on Tool facility according to the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority.
This also affected the following streets: Sleepy Hollow, Happy Hollow, and Buck Hollow Way.
The county water authority estimated the duration of the outage to be about three hours. As of press time, water had not been restored. Visit enewscourier.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.