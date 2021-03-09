The wastewater department in Athens has closed Brownsferry Street from Plato Jones Street and Levert Avenue until 3 p.m. today, according to City of Athens and Athens Utilities officials.
WATER WORK: Portion of Brownsferry Road closed until 3 p.m.
- The News Courier
