Residents in the area of Lannister Lane at Links of Canebrake could experience low water pressure for several hours today, according to City of Athens and Utilities officials.
Officials said low pressure would be due to work on the water lines.
Frances Onedia Pressnell, 83, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at her residence. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at Legg Cemetery. Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home. Mrs. Pressnell was born January 1, 1937, in Dun…
Raymond Swanner Jr., 87, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Westminister Memory Care Facility in Decatur, Alabama. Family-only visitation will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home. There will be a public graveside service to follow…
Robert Dexter "Bob" Searcy ended a long-fought battle with cancer on December 27, 2020. He eased off peacefully at home, surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Chris (wife Amy, son Teddy and Chris' daughter Megan); and son, Spenc…
Funeral service for Deborah DeRamus Gill, 67, of Athens, will be noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at FreshWind Fellowship Church, Athens. Public viewing is noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday at Peoples Funeral Home. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Graveside service for Homer Williams Sr. of Belle Mina, Alabama, was held noon Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Garrett Cemetery, Belle Mina, with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Public viewing was held 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples.
