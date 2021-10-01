The Wally Byam Airstream Club (WBAC) will be in attendance at the 54th annual Tennessee Valley's Fiddler's Convention continues tonight and through the weekend. Gates opened at 8 a.m.
The WBAC, founded in 1955, is one of the largest single brand recreational vehicle organizations in the world, according to a press release received by the News Courier.
The Airstream Club will have activities through the weekend at Athens State University during the Fiddlers Convention.
According to the press release, the rally will provide the opportunity for Airstream Club members to enjoy activities, visit interesting sites in the area and participate in events with the Fiddlers Convention.
In 2021, according to the release, 34 Airstream RV's with 73 members are registered to attend.
