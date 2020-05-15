Parade 8
Great Oaks Management, which includes Limestone Manor and Limestone Lodge, in Athens recently held a “We are all in this together” Mother’s Day parade.

Administrator Delois Bailey said, "We just wanted to show the families and the residents our love. We wanted to keep their spirits uplifted. We wanted to do our best to show the families our appreciation for their support for the residents and the staff during this time.”

