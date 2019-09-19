Speakers and presenters at the annual Constitution Day event at Athens State University took time to thank American suffragettes and recognize the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing Congress.
While it would not be ratified by the necessary number of states until 1920 — and not by Alabama until 1953 — the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits states from denying the right to vote on basis of sex, passed the House of Representatives on May 21, 1919. It passed the Senate on June 4, 1919.
“(The Constitution) is an amazing document, and it's arguably the greatest document ever written as far as the government goes,” said retired Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, the event's keynote speaker. “But we didn't get it right — not to start with.”
Jolly said the anniversary should not have to be celebrated because all Americans should have had the right to vote from the start.
“It shouldn't have been something that had to be lobbied for and fought for,” Jolly said. “... If you read our Constitution, the first three words are 'We the People.' It doesn't say, 'we the white people,' 'we the brown people,' 'we the black people,' 'we the male people' or 'we the female people.' It's 'We the People.' That should include everyone.”
Debra Baird, professor of religion at Athens State University and second vice regent of the John Wade Keyes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said American suffragettes were inspired by other groups who allowed women to make key decisions, including Native Americans.
“They saw how women in the Native American world were treated and what rights they had,” Baird said. “(Native American women) were able to choose the chiefs. The council chooses the chiefs, and the women were on the council.”
Baird and Jolly each covered other historical moments related to women earning the right to vote and other accomplishments in the years since, including setting new records this year for number of women and number of women of color in Congress.
After the presentations, Ronnie Merritt, professor of mathematics and assistant vice president of academic affairs at Athens State, and Dana Henry, regent of the John Wade Keyes chapter of DAR, awarded scholarships to students.
Quanda Stevenson, associate professor and program director of criminal justice at Athens State, closed the ceremony by asking everyone in the audience to reflect on the inspiration and leadership women provide.
“Think of an important woman in your life, someone who has meant so much to you,” Stevenson said. “Think of the wonderful qualities about her that you admire and respect. Think about her wonderful abilities and sacrifices. Think of the long days and nights that she provided for her family and others in the community.”
Then she asked everyone to imagine women like that fighting for equality a century or more ago.
“Without these women in our society, we would not have achieved the amount of success we all share and appreciate today,” Stevenson said. “... May we never forget these strong, educated and spiritual women who blazed trails for all of us today.”
