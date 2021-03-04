Two weeks ago, Limestone County was struck by a significant ice storm that brought down trees and power lines across the area. Two days later, a winter storm dropped several inches of snow before the county had a chance to thaw out.
The week of winter weather did a number on many roads across Limestone County, and as if that wasn't bad enough, heavy downpours of rain this weekend further exacerbated the situation.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said he could probably speak for every member of the Limestone County Commission in saying there were roads failing and falling apart in the district. Black and District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend each mentioned issues with road repairs during the Commission meeting Monday.
“There is mud coming up through some of the roads,” Black said. “With the ice and snow, it's really bad. Then adding 3 or 4 inches of rain on top of that just adds to it.”
Black said there are a lot of potholes in District 3 and that crews are trying to get to them to make repairs, but the weather keeps getting in the way.
“Right now, we are not going out and filling any big potholes (because) they're full of water,” he said. “We're wasting our time. Of course, if it's a safety issue, we are going and fixing it, but some of these roads, be very careful driving on them.”
Townsend echoed Black's concern, saying potholes are “pretty bad” in District 4. He warned residents to be “extremely careful” on Witty Mill Road in particular.
“It's coming all to pieces,” he said. “We are going to try and do something about that, hopefully within the next few days, if we can get the weather to do it with.”
Townsend said crews are also working to fix cross drainage on New Cut Road, so residents can expect closures near the project.
Townsend told The News Courier on Wednesday that crews were going from road to road in his district, fixing as many potholes as they could, eight hours at a time. He said each commissioner is working to catch up on road maintenance after the recent weather.
“It has wreaked havoc on our roads,” Townsend said. “We are working on them every day to try and get them back in check. We will be at it full time this summer, trying to make the roads at least passable until we can get something done. With the funding we have, we can't pave all the roads, so we've got to do what we can.”
Townsend said he gets phone calls, messages and emails every day from residents telling him about different roads that need repair. He said he is glad the community is letting him know so he can keep a list going of roads that need work.
“That has been a big help for me,” he said.
