The National Weather Service forecasts another .5-1.5 inches of rain for the surrounding Huntsville area through Friday, March 3.
Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools will be closed Friday, March 3 for the weather.
Limestone County has seen flooding in many areas as the rain fell overnight. In Athens, Line Road was closed Thursday until about 1:00 p.m. when the water receded enough according to the city's street department.
The city also said there were 11 power outages reported with about 860 customers affected in total for the severe weather event Wednesday, March 1 into Thursday, March 2.
A tornado warning was issued for Tanner and the Southeastern Limestone area as storms passed on Wednesday night. That warning expired around 10:15 p.m. March 1.
This is a developing story.
