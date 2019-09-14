The United Way of Athens-Limestone County is again celebrating its annual Week of Caring, and the organization is hoping for some community buy-in.
The week kicked off Friday at the Birdie Thornton Center in Athens, where volunteers and community leaders had a chance to celebrate the days of work and volunteerism ahead. This year marks the 22nd annual Week of Caring, which will culminate with the Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 20.
“We encourage everyone to join us this week and find a cause that speaks to them,” said Kaye Young McFarlen, director of the Athens-Limestone United Way. “It is always about the day to day support that makes a difference for all us.”
Though it's called the Week of Caring, McFarlen said projects will last through the month. Some of those projects will include painting and landscaping, while other projects just involve collecting supplies for local nonprofit organizations.
The United Way is also accepting donations from community members who want to help sponsor students who want to take ACT prep classes but need help with the fees. The United Way is still accepting new and gently used book donations as part of the ongoing Stuff the Bus drive, which runs through Sept. 30.
The books are given to schools to use as reading incentives for students as well as for reading materials in the classrooms. Some of the donated books will be used for the Limestone County 4-H Reading Buddies Program. This program uses older 4-H members to work with young readers to give them additional practice with their reading skills. Students are also rewarded with books to keep.
The Day of Caring program, which is open to Week of Caring volunteers, will be held noon Friday at Central Church of Christ. The program will once again honor retired educators as nominated by members of the community, but it will also feature a video presentation based on the song “Do Something” by artist Matthew West. The United Way received permission to use the song in the video, which was produced by videographers from the University of North Alabama.
“We have outstanding local folks to include the Birdie Thornton Center Choir in the video. We are also grateful for Athens State University for allowing us to film on their campus. What a beautiful and historical backdrop to have in the video,” McFarlen said. “It is a vision of our past and with all of their programs offered at Athens State University, it is pointing us directly at our future.”
Project list
The following project list was provided by the United Way of Athens-Limestone County for the week of caring:
• Ardmore Boys & Girls Club: Supplies needed, including colored pencils, canvasses, disposable cameras, water color paper, No. 2 pencils, glue, tumbling mats, big bean bags, game chairs, Xbox games, controllers, board games and footballs;
• Athens Boys & Girls Club: Supplies needed, including tennis balls, chalk, volleyballs and net, PlayStation 4 games, batteries, soccer balls, kick balls, pool sticks, safety goggles, education boxes, wall hangings, face paint, glue, shaving cream, contact solution, glitter, markers, notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, pencils, loose-leaf paper, pens, poster board and hand sanitizer;
• Athens-Limestone Counseling Center: Trailers and concrete areas need pressure-washing. Vans also need washing, and there are landscape needs;
• Birdie Thornton Center: Heavy furniture needs moving, and supplies are needed, including pens, pencils, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, Post-Its, paperclips, push pins, tape, markers, colored pencils, copy paper, dividers, folders, cleaners, disinfectant spray and wipes, window cleaner and baby wipes;
• Crisis Services of North Alabama: Supplies are needed, including toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers, onesies, toothpaste, laundry detergent, body lotion, body wash and hair products;
• Family Resource Center: A 6-by-4-foot commercial indoor/outdoor rug is needed as well as other supplies, including travel-size toiletries, underwear for kids and adults, diapers, wipes and emergency food items;
• Learn-to-Read Council: Organization needs help packing up office for relocation and supplies needed, including copier paper, white and colored paper, towels, toilet paper, disinfectant spray and wipes, dry erase markers, color markers, hand sanitizer, crayons, glue sticks and hand wipes;
• Hospice of Limestone County: Items needed, including hedge trimmers and gardening tools;
• RSVP: Supplies needed, including bingo items ($5-$10 gift certificates), canned goods, gloves, costume jewelry, toiletries, paper towels, Kleenex and toilet tissue; and
• United Way: Landscaping around the building, sponsor for ACT prep class ($105 per student) and sponsor for College and Career Workshop ($25 per student).
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, call the United Way at 256-233-2323.
