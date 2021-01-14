Car hits post office

A vehicle is shown on the pavement outside the Athens Post Office. Employees with the post office confirmed a planter was struck Sunday. It's the second time in less than a year that a vehicle has run up on the sidewalk and damaged the post office in some fashion, with the previous incident damaging a window that has been covered by the plywood shown in the photo since. Employees told The News Courier that the window was expected to be fixed this week.

